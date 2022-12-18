Update Log # 17 - v0.6.26a

This time, we mainly added a series of stories and further adjusted the archers
NPC story:
- Tolfin==battle route, the reward for battle victory is changed to a fixed attack increase
- Tolfin==peaceful route, you can finally choose Naomi to join in the war
- Preliminary addition of Naomi plot line
- Blood League soldier Till added the following story
Adjustment of Archer:
- Archer==After defeating the first boss, upgrade to round draw+1
- Enchant quiver quality improvement card pool weight adjustment
- Strategy conversion==card adjustment==draw 2 skill cards and make them cost - 1/2 power+6/7, which lasts until the end of the battle; consume
- Arrow Enchantment==Card adjustment==Make up to two/three random skill cards in your hand have power+5, lasting until the end of the battle
- Enchant shooting==card adjustment==4/7 power points. After an attack, the power of a random skill card+6/7 will last until you leave your hand
Other:
- Adjustment of Tana armor fragmentation counterattack effect==the effect of causing 5/10 points of damage to all enemies is changed to 10/20 points of damage to the target with the highest attack rate
- The attack power increase of Tana in the second and third stages is changed to 4 points and 8 points
BUG repair:
- bug repair of display card dragging error
