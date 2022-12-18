 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 18 December 2022

Update Log # 17 - v0.6.26a

Share · View all patches · Build 10172091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, we mainly added a series of stories and further adjusted the archers

NPC story:
  • Tolfin==battle route, the reward for battle victory is changed to a fixed attack increase
  • Tolfin==peaceful route, you can finally choose Naomi to join in the war
  • Preliminary addition of Naomi plot line
  • Blood League soldier Till added the following story
Adjustment of Archer:
  • Archer==After defeating the first boss, upgrade to round draw+1
  • Enchant quiver quality improvement card pool weight adjustment
  • Strategy conversion==card adjustment==draw 2 skill cards and make them cost - 1/2 power+6/7, which lasts until the end of the battle; consume
  • Arrow Enchantment==Card adjustment==Make up to two/three random skill cards in your hand have power+5, lasting until the end of the battle
  • Enchant shooting==card adjustment==4/7 power points. After an attack, the power of a random skill card+6/7 will last until you leave your hand
Other:
  • Adjustment of Tana armor fragmentation counterattack effect==the effect of causing 5/10 points of damage to all enemies is changed to 10/20 points of damage to the target with the highest attack rate
  • The attack power increase of Tana in the second and third stages is changed to 4 points and 8 points
BUG repair:
  • bug repair of display card dragging error

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link