 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 December 2022

Update, Version 20221218

Share · View all patches · Build 10172076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content#################
[Effect]New state effect: Fatigue (+50% MP cost, -10 Evasion, -30 Sleep Resistance)
[Coffee]All coffee items now can cure fatigue.
[Coffee]Updated the alchemy components of coffee beans and coffee powder that can remove fatigue.
[Coffee]The changes do not affect previously generated customized coffee items.
[Skill]New skill: Waves of Fatigue
[Enemy]Updated almost all undead and machine enemies to have a high fatigue resistance.
[Pet]Updated almost all undead and machine pets to have high fatigue resistance.
[The Grand Library]Expanded the Floor of Religion. Added a secret room with a scroll in this area.
简体中文
############Content#################
【状态】新的状态：疲劳（+50%MP消耗，-10回避，-30睡眠抗性）
【咖啡】所有咖啡类物品现在有了消除疲劳的属性。
【咖啡】更新了咖啡豆和咖啡粉的炼金组成，加入了消除疲劳的属性。
【咖啡】关于咖啡的变化不影响此前已经生成的自制咖啡物品。
【技能】新技能：倦怠广播
【敌人】更新了大部分的不死和机械敌人的属性，具备了较高的对于疲劳的抗性。
【宠物】更新了大部分的不死和机械宠物的属性，具备了较高的对于疲劳的抗性。
【大图书馆】扩展了宗教层的地图。加入了一个有一张奇怪的卷轴的秘密房间。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link