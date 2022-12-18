Update, Version 20221218

English

[Effect]New state effect: Fatigue (+50% MP cost, -10 Evasion, -30 Sleep Resistance)

[Coffee]All coffee items now can cure fatigue.

[Coffee]Updated the alchemy components of coffee beans and coffee powder that can remove fatigue.

[Coffee]The changes do not affect previously generated customized coffee items.

[Skill]New skill: Waves of Fatigue

[Enemy]Updated almost all undead and machine enemies to have a high fatigue resistance.

[Pet]Updated almost all undead and machine pets to have high fatigue resistance.

[The Grand Library]Expanded the Floor of Religion. Added a secret room with a scroll in this area.

简体中文

【状态】新的状态：疲劳（+50%MP消耗，-10回避，-30睡眠抗性）

【咖啡】所有咖啡类物品现在有了消除疲劳的属性。

【咖啡】更新了咖啡豆和咖啡粉的炼金组成，加入了消除疲劳的属性。

【咖啡】关于咖啡的变化不影响此前已经生成的自制咖啡物品。

【技能】新技能：倦怠广播

【敌人】更新了大部分的不死和机械敌人的属性，具备了较高的对于疲劳的抗性。

【宠物】更新了大部分的不死和机械宠物的属性，具备了较高的对于疲劳的抗性。

【大图书馆】扩展了宗教层的地图。加入了一个有一张奇怪的卷轴的秘密房间。