update 0.1.2

Changes:
- The Minimap can be disabled in the settings.
- "Nightwalkers", the mutants that only wake up at night have been rebalanced.
- Nightwalkers aggressiveness has been reduced.
- The spawning behavior of Nightwalkers has been reduced.
- Changes to NPCs and NPCs behavior have been adjusted in various cities.
- Adjusted mutant locations and spawn behavior.
- The quest dialogues have been expanded if the quests are not yet accepted.
Bugfix:
- Some dialogs freezed at the end and only continued after pressing ESC.
Changed files in this update