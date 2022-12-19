 Skip to content

Survive and Revenge update for 19 December 2022

update 0.1.2

update 0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • The Minimap can be disabled in the settings.
  • "Nightwalkers", the mutants that only wake up at night have been rebalanced.
  • Nightwalkers aggressiveness has been reduced.
  • The spawning behavior of Nightwalkers has been reduced.
  • Changes to NPCs and NPCs behavior have been adjusted in various cities.
  • Adjusted mutant locations and spawn behavior.
  • The quest dialogues have been expanded if the quests are not yet accepted.

Bugfix:

  • Some dialogs freezed at the end and only continued after pressing ESC.

