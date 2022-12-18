Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9886

Bug fixes and changes
- Add single player option, you can play in an environment without internet.
- Mechanism update when switching scenes in multiplayer games.
- Added automatic save function, the game will now save the currently acquired blue coins and talent experience every 1 minute.
- Item [Ghost Fire] causing game crash problem fixed.
- Unit change: 1M=10000 > 1M=1000000
- Trap damage is no longer enhanced by items or curses.
- Reduced the price of gold chests in the scene.
- The unlocking method of mage skin[1] and paladin has been changed to be completed by a single player. (If the player has already obtained it, there is no need to unlock it again)
- Reduce the blood volume of the boss in the fourth stage.
