Portal Dungeon update for 18 December 2022

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9886

Bug fixes and changes

  • Add single player option, you can play in an environment without internet.
  • Mechanism update when switching scenes in multiplayer games.
  • Added automatic save function, the game will now save the currently acquired blue coins and talent experience every 1 minute.
  • Item [Ghost Fire] causing game crash problem fixed.
  • Unit change: 1M=10000 > 1M=1000000
  • Trap damage is no longer enhanced by items or curses.
  • Reduced the price of gold chests in the scene.
  • The unlocking method of mage skin[1] and paladin has been changed to be completed by a single player. (If the player has already obtained it, there is no need to unlock it again)
  • Reduce the blood volume of the boss in the fourth stage.

