Patrons - Game update

Eldertrail_v0.3.5.6
CHANGE LOG:
ITEMS:
- New items: LAVA AXE, THE EYE OF APOPHIS, CURSED KATANA
RECIPES:
- New recipes: POWER POTION, ELIXIR OF EXPERIENCE
- New faction unique recipes: LAVA AXE, THE EYE OF APOPHIS, CURSED KATANA
UNITS & HEROES:
- Oracle of Set basic attack source changed from DARKNESS to LIGHT
- MOSQUITO: DODGE chance reduced from 25 to 20
- DJINN: Active skills has been changed
- GOBLIN SHAMAN: FIRE RESISTANCE reduced from 20 to 10, DARKNESS RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10, POWER increased from 5 to 10
- SIREN: TIDE active skill replaced by WATER WHIP, POWER increased from 10 to 15, WATER RESISTANCE reduced from 25 to 15, NATURE RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 15, HP increased from 85 to 90
- MARID: WATER RESISTANCE reduced from 10 to 0, WEAPON RESISTANCE decreased from 30 to 0, HP increased from 150 to 165, MAGICAL DEFENSE reduced from 0 to -20, PHYSICAL DEFENSE increased from 0 to 15
- GNOLL HUNTER: LUCK reduced from 5 to 2, MARK perk added
- ARMORED GNOLL: DMG reduced from 30 to 20, PHYSICAL DEFENSE decreased from 10 to 5, WEAPON RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10, WARCRAFT perk added.
- DESERT TERROR: WEAPON RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10
- DESERT GOBLIN: FURY perk added
- GOLEM: INITIATIVE increased from 10 to 40, HP increased from 300 to 320
SKILLS and SPELLS:
- POLYMORPHISM: DMG reduced from 25 to 10
STATUSES:
- New status effect LADY’S GRACE
GRAPHICS:
- New design for Oracle of Set hero
GENERAL:
- AI can now cast spells during the battle e.g. for auto battle
- every third week neutral units will get level-up
- New 8 weekly events
- Map menu and faction menu has been updated
- New mechanic: patrons. Patron defines starting bonuses and Patron ability.
- HUE SHIFT units parameter allows to change sprite hue e.g. for custom units
- Card preview for RUINS show now units alignment
MAPS:
BUG FIXES:
[PeterST] Translation minor bugs
[Tobi1Kenobi] Due to recent changes, AI does not use active skills in battle.
[Tobi1Kenobi] Wrong alignment of active/passive abilities scroll triggers for items view
Changed files in this update