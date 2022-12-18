 Skip to content

Eldertrail update for 18 December 2022

Patrons - Game update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eldertrail_v0.3.5.6

CHANGE LOG:

ITEMS:

  • New items: LAVA AXE, THE EYE OF APOPHIS, CURSED KATANA
    RECIPES:
  • New recipes: POWER POTION, ELIXIR OF EXPERIENCE
  • New faction unique recipes: LAVA AXE, THE EYE OF APOPHIS, CURSED KATANA
    UNITS & HEROES:
  • Oracle of Set basic attack source changed from DARKNESS to LIGHT
  • MOSQUITO: DODGE chance reduced from 25 to 20
  • DJINN: Active skills has been changed
  • GOBLIN SHAMAN: FIRE RESISTANCE reduced from 20 to 10, DARKNESS RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10, POWER increased from 5 to 10
  • SIREN: TIDE active skill replaced by WATER WHIP, POWER increased from 10 to 15, WATER RESISTANCE reduced from 25 to 15, NATURE RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 15, HP increased from 85 to 90
  • MARID: WATER RESISTANCE reduced from 10 to 0, WEAPON RESISTANCE decreased from 30 to 0, HP increased from 150 to 165, MAGICAL DEFENSE reduced from 0 to -20, PHYSICAL DEFENSE increased from 0 to 15
  • GNOLL HUNTER: LUCK reduced from 5 to 2, MARK perk added
  • ARMORED GNOLL: DMG reduced from 30 to 20, PHYSICAL DEFENSE decreased from 10 to 5, WEAPON RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10, WARCRAFT perk added.
  • DESERT TERROR: WEAPON RESISTANCE increased from 0 to 10
  • DESERT GOBLIN: FURY perk added
  • GOLEM: INITIATIVE increased from 10 to 40, HP increased from 300 to 320
    SKILLS and SPELLS:
  • POLYMORPHISM: DMG reduced from 25 to 10
    STATUSES:
  • New status effect LADY’S GRACE
    GRAPHICS:
  • New design for Oracle of Set hero
    GENERAL:
  • AI can now cast spells during the battle e.g. for auto battle
  • every third week neutral units will get level-up
  • New 8 weekly events
  • Map menu and faction menu has been updated
  • New mechanic: patrons. Patron defines starting bonuses and Patron ability.
  • HUE SHIFT units parameter allows to change sprite hue e.g. for custom units
  • Card preview for RUINS show now units alignment
    MAPS:

BUG FIXES:
[PeterST] Translation minor bugs
[Tobi1Kenobi] Due to recent changes, AI does not use active skills in battle.
[Tobi1Kenobi] Wrong alignment of active/passive abilities scroll triggers for items view

