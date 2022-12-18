 Skip to content

The Swarm update for 18 December 2022

The Swarm Beta 0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10171878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The Swarm Beta 0.6 is now live !

Added :

  • New Boss : Crab and its musical theme
  • New common enemy : Glubbling
  • New common enemy : Starfish
  • Added a parameter for low performance Computer
  • Added a parameter for low performance Player
  • Added new sound effects and visual effects
  • Added Boss variation for the Kraken
  • Added Permanent upgrades in the main menu (Hearts of the sea are obtained by killing bosses)
  • Added new Upgrade : Light Size
  • Player can now change default color in the Upgrade menu

New Boss : Crab

Upgrade menu :

New Accesibility Parameters :

New Enemies : Glubbling and Starfish

Changes :

  • Menu visual improvement
  • Player can now restart a new run right after dying without going back to main menu
  • Camera now unzoom when the player is far from the boss
  • Player default light size has been reduce to feet the new upgrade
  • Unlock condition has been rework for Tardigrad and Covidax
  • Void Burst charge faster

Restart a run :

Bug Fixes :

  • Weapons that shoot projectiles that follow the play now work properly
  • Removed the 0x0 resolution in resolution options list
  • Tardigrade and Covidax can now be unlocked


THE DISCORD SERVER IS NOW OPEN TO PUBLIC !

