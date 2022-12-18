The Swarm Beta 0.6 is now live !
Added :
- New Boss : Crab and its musical theme
- New common enemy : Glubbling
- New common enemy : Starfish
- Added a parameter for low performance Computer
- Added a parameter for low performance Player
- Added new sound effects and visual effects
- Added Boss variation for the Kraken
- Added Permanent upgrades in the main menu (Hearts of the sea are obtained by killing bosses)
- Added new Upgrade : Light Size
- Player can now change default color in the Upgrade menu
New Boss : Crab
Upgrade menu :
New Accesibility Parameters :
New Enemies : Glubbling and Starfish
Changes :
- Menu visual improvement
- Player can now restart a new run right after dying without going back to main menu
- Camera now unzoom when the player is far from the boss
- Player default light size has been reduce to feet the new upgrade
- Unlock condition has been rework for Tardigrad and Covidax
- Void Burst charge faster
Restart a run :
Bug Fixes :
- Weapons that shoot projectiles that follow the play now work properly
- Removed the 0x0 resolution in resolution options list
- Tardigrade and Covidax can now be unlocked
Changed files in this update