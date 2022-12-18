 Skip to content

Arcane Vale update for 18 December 2022

Arcane Vale 0.1.1 Balance changes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10171822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiya guys,

Small update to address a few balancing issues and a rare crash when entering the arena

  • Fixed a rare soft-lock when entering the arena
  • Reduced bone pickaxe durability damage from 0.5 per hit to 0.2
  • Reduced woodcutting axe durability damage from 0.5 per hit to 0.3
  • Increased stack sizes of all ammo to 100
  • Fixed upgrade rates on armor which grants speed bounus'
  • Fixed bug where Bernadette could spawn in the Citadel before finishing the 'Mechanical Monster' questline
  • Added minimap marker for player house
  • Fixed bug with Arena competitor Edra not using his ranged attack correctly
  • Updated slime blood color
  • Combat and target dummies no longer bleed when hit
  • Increased Slimeball's base health by 60

