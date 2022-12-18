Arcane Vale 0.1.1 Balance changes and improvements

Hiya guys,
Small update to address a few balancing issues and a rare crash when entering the arena
- Fixed a rare soft-lock when entering the arena
- Reduced bone pickaxe durability damage from 0.5 per hit to 0.2
- Reduced woodcutting axe durability damage from 0.5 per hit to 0.3
- Increased stack sizes of all ammo to 100
- Fixed upgrade rates on armor which grants speed bounus'
- Fixed bug where Bernadette could spawn in the Citadel before finishing the 'Mechanical Monster' questline
- Added minimap marker for player house
- Fixed bug with Arena competitor Edra not using his ranged attack correctly
- Updated slime blood color
- Combat and target dummies no longer bleed when hit
- Increased Slimeball's base health by 60
Changed files in this update