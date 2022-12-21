- fixed scaling of modal windows for narrow screens
! fixed contracts for the supply of goods
- storage of ready-made food in European and Chinese cuisines has been increased by 2 times
- fixed the composition of the fish production machine
Solargene update for 21 December 2022
0.11.65
