 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solargene update for 21 December 2022

0.11.65

Share · View all patches · Build 10171814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed scaling of modal windows for narrow screens
    ! fixed contracts for the supply of goods
  • storage of ready-made food in European and Chinese cuisines has been increased by 2 times
  • fixed the composition of the fish production machine

Changed files in this update

Solargene Content Depot 1638301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link