 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Queen Beast update for 18 December 2022

Build Update - Queen Beast 1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10171598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in the music room that prevented one song ("Beast II") from unlocking

Sorry for two patches in one day, that should be all for a while ><.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078295
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link