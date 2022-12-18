 Skip to content

Airmen update for 18 December 2022

Airmen Update 1.23.19: Anchors

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update finalizes the tree visual updates and adds the anchor. The anchor deployer drops an anchor that sticks to terrain and prevents the ship from drifting too far away. Unlike the harpoon, the anchor's target length is set to the length of the chain when then the anchor hits terrain. The chain of the anchor can also be climbed. The anchor is unlocked by default and is now equipped on the starter ship.

1.23.19

Major Features
  • Update distant tree appearances and leaf shader.
  • Added an anchor.
Minor Features
  • When the weather station changes the weather the next natural weather change will be skipped.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed rebuilt cargo pads having ghost cargo parcels on them.

