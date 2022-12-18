 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 18 December 2022

18th Dec 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to the chunk removal code, Hoping it resolves any crashing issues. Feedback is appreciated on any crashes that occur.

Thanks.

