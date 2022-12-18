Build notes: v0.6.144 (2022.12.18)

v0.6.144 (2022.12.18)
- [Tech] Improve unit to unit reachability tests during combat
- [Bug] Hotfix save would fail during combat since v0.6.143
- [Bug] Fix an edge case with pathfinding that could get a worker stuck in a complex map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v0.6.144 (2022.12.18)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update