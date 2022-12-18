 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 18 December 2022

Build notes: v0.6.144 (2022.12.18)

v0.6.144 (2022.12.18)

  • [Tech] Improve unit to unit reachability tests during combat
  • [Bug] Hotfix save would fail during combat since v0.6.143
  • [Bug] Fix an edge case with pathfinding that could get a worker stuck in a complex map

