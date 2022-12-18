 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 18 December 2022

Calling fans of this game to help out with marketing

I have marked on my priorities list to contact some streamers/websites about my game... Nonetheless, my top priority is game development so if you enjoy this game and would like it to receive more attention, I encourage you to contact any favorite streamers or news outlets of choice and tell them about AI Roguelite. Thanks very much in advance.

