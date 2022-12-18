0.8.35 has been released

Adjustments
- Greatsword now blows up when it hits an enemy.
- An angle of view effect is now added when boosting forward.
- Changed the display position of the BP out and reload icons.
- BP consumption for sliding has been adjusted.
- Increased BP consumption for dashing.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the reward does not improve even if a score is taken.
- Fixed a bug that the player would get a reward at the end of the game even though he/she did not do anything.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to shoot with a gun while rolling.
- Fixed a bug that caused the laser sight to be displayed even when rolling.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the gun on another character's back to become active.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the KOAB to go silent and then remain silent when returning to the main menu.
Changed files in this update