BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 18 December 2022

0.8.35 has been released

Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Greatsword now blows up when it hits an enemy.
  • An angle of view effect is now added when boosting forward.
  • Changed the display position of the BP out and reload icons.
  • BP consumption for sliding has been adjusted.
  • Increased BP consumption for dashing.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the reward does not improve even if a score is taken.
  • Fixed a bug that the player would get a reward at the end of the game even though he/she did not do anything.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to shoot with a gun while rolling.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the laser sight to be displayed even when rolling.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the gun on another character's back to become active.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the KOAB to go silent and then remain silent when returning to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
