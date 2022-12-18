Update Notes December 17th

- Patched an issue with session visibility from multiplayer options menu, not providing all friend sessions.
- Fixed a problem that was causing the UI to stick on NPC interaction, when the NPC had no dialog to offer.
- Patched an issue that was not allowing some clients to accept objectives. This should now be resolved.
- Added an NPC to the River Styx level, he should now offer a new repeatable objective.
- Fixed an issue that was causing some mobs to think they were too far away to attack.
- Fixed an issue that wasn't allowing 4 separate objectives to appear.
- Fixed a collision issue with the portal tower stairs
- Fixed an issue that was causing the player to fall through the world when teleporting to the catacombs.
- Fixed an issue with the experience bar lagging, and not providing proper experience.
- Fixed an issue with player stats not being upgraded properly on level.
- Fixed an issue with player stats not being issue properly to client connection on construct.
- Disabled UMG drag and drop operations for windows.
