KoboldKare update for 18 December 2022

Patch 430_35214450

Build 10170942

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various objectives that weren't easily completable in multiplayer.
  • Objective progress is now properly synced when online.
  • Kobolds now gargle and open their mouth when drinking fluids again. (And they stop gargling if they're full).

