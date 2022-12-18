 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 18 December 2022

Fix

Build 10170884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wall placement on house 34
  • Customers at the auto shop leave when the job is complete.
  • Fixed issue of not being able to tow again after trying to tow to a spot that is full.

