- Fixed wall placement on house 34
- Customers at the auto shop leave when the job is complete.
- Fixed issue of not being able to tow again after trying to tow to a spot that is full.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 18 December 2022
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update