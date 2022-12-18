0.93 - Labyrinth Updates

Withering Rooms 0.93
New Features
- Tomos now sells 5 Fashion Records in Chapter 2 and beyond - these items let you capture and recall equipped item loadouts so you can rapidly switch between, say, an "Exploration" ring/outfit setup and a "Melee" ring/outfit setup
- A new area has been added to the Labyrinth mid level - the Labyrinth Market Street
- A new NPC, The Fetid Hag, has been added to one of the Labyrinth jail cells
- She sells "Hagsacks", which are Permanent, give you the items inside upon use, and come in three varieties:
- Gold Hagsack - lets you store gold and retrieve it from the sack after dying or whenever needed
- Tool Hagsacks - store a collection of useful items, such as the Spell Hagsack that contains 12 scrolls/books - great for if you run out of consumables and are not near a crafting station
- Prize Hagsacks - these are guaranteed to give you a ring or other item you don't have
- A new NPC, Eira the Finger Collector, has been added to one of the buildings along Labyrinth Market Street
- She can upgrade your Labyrinth rings - strengthening their Blessings and weakening their Curses - up to a max of +3
- A new monster, Sage Armor, has been added to the Labyrinth Market Street
- The Old Shield left hand item has been added, and can be found in the Labyrinth and in the Melee Hagsack
Balance Changes
- The Mirror shield now blocks 25% physical damage
- The Night Mother Disciple boss has been given new attacks to deal with projectile users
- Labyrinth rings no longer generate with effects that cancel each other out, i.e. +10 Poise and -10 Poise
- When Possessed Books attack neutral enemies, they become angry at you instead of the book
- The Hedge Maze tunnels are now peekable
Bug Fixes
- Fix an issue where Labyrinth generated rings could sometimes "double" in inventory upon save/load and progression to NG+
- Fix an issue where some projectiles like gunshots could interrupt other projectiles like the Curse Ball
- Fix an issue where Corpse Hex goop could be left in the air(hopefully this is fixed forever now)
- Fix an issue where the Night Mother Disciple would appear in her idle pose after dying and returning to the room
- Fix an issue where the top category could get cut off when scrolling around a list of items
- Fix the Befouled Ring stacking damage when the game is paused
- Fix an issue where the team spoofing behavior of Outfits like the Zombie Outfit could stick around after saving/loading and removing the Outfit
- Fix the view of the Blood Tower from the Belltower appearing black
- Fix a visual glitch when climbing down from the roof in Chapter 3
- Fix an issue where the enemies in the Blood Tower Second Floor could mistakenly be talked to
- Fix an issue where the Inverted Gaze ring could become permanently inverted
- Fix some shields not properly losing durability upon being hit
- Fix an issue where the Labyrinth Knight could not leave rooms
- Fix a way you could get stuck in Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 in NG+ when using Pocket Nowhere
Changed files in this update