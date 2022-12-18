 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EXOME update for 18 December 2022

Small Hotfix v0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10170727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added activation audio and visual indications to platforms.
  • Added some subtext on what to do next after collecting an equipment schematic or weapon schematic.
  • Moved spawning location and truck to be closer to field base.
  • Moved the tall grass back a bit on the farm platform.
  • Switched positions of night vision and thermal vision upgrades.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1761901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link