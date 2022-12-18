- Added activation audio and visual indications to platforms.
- Added some subtext on what to do next after collecting an equipment schematic or weapon schematic.
- Moved spawning location and truck to be closer to field base.
- Moved the tall grass back a bit on the farm platform.
- Switched positions of night vision and thermal vision upgrades.
EXOME update for 18 December 2022
Small Hotfix v0.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
