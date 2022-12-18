Winter Update - Version 1.11.0

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Winter Update!
While a smaller update, we still hope you enjoy it as we celebrate 2022 coming to a close!
Here is the list of changes in this new update:
-
New Map/Scene: Enjoy the new and chilly, Cold Biome!
-
Limited Time Rock: "Santa Rock"
-
Free Rock: "Golden Rock"
-
New Achievement: "Long Live Santa!"
-
UI Adjustments
-
Performance improvements
-
Bug Fixes
Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!
Changed files in this update