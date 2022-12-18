Winter Update - Version 1.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10170702 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 01:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Winter Update!

While a smaller update, we still hope you enjoy it as we celebrate 2022 coming to a close!

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

New Map/Scene: Enjoy the new and chilly, Cold Biome!

Limited Time Rock: "Santa Rock"

Free Rock: "Golden Rock"

New Achievement: "Long Live Santa!"

UI Adjustments

Performance improvements

Bug Fixes

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!