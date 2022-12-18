 Skip to content

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 18 December 2022

Winter Update - Version 1.11.0

18 December 2022

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Winter Update!

While a smaller update, we still hope you enjoy it as we celebrate 2022 coming to a close!

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

  • New Map/Scene: Enjoy the new and chilly, Cold Biome!

  • Limited Time Rock: "Santa Rock"

  • Free Rock: "Golden Rock"

  • New Achievement: "Long Live Santa!"

  • UI Adjustments

  • Performance improvements

  • Bug Fixes

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!

