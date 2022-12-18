 Skip to content

Lie of Caelum update for 18 December 2022

Achievements Update!

Build 10170662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content Update:
Achievements have been implemented! Are you ready to conquer all challenges?

Map-related Fixes:

  • There were some lingering ghost whispers in Silk Road that needed to be silenced.
  • Fixed an EPIC MUSIC playing on an area that wasn't supposed to play EPIC MUSIC.

Known Issue(s):

  • Pressing the "Use" option when opening a BURST pack will return an error. We are trying to find a solution to this problem, so please give us some time. In the meantime, please choose the "Open" option instead of "Use" when opening BURST packs.

  • Some ninja bugfixing and tweaks were also performed in this patch.

