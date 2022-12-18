Achievements Update!

Content Update:
Achievements have been implemented! Are you ready to conquer all challenges?
Map-related Fixes:
- There were some lingering ghost whispers in Silk Road that needed to be silenced.
- Fixed an EPIC MUSIC playing on an area that wasn't supposed to play EPIC MUSIC.
Known Issue(s):
-
Pressing the "Use" option when opening a BURST pack will return an error. We are trying to find a solution to this problem, so please give us some time. In the meantime, please choose the "Open" option instead of "Use" when opening BURST packs.
-
Some ninja bugfixing and tweaks were also performed in this patch.
Changed files in this update