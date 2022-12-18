 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzledorf update for 18 December 2022

v2.7.5.3 Fixed "Success Mirror Bug".

Share · View all patches · Build 10170648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in Mirror Mode with the UI. At the end of a level, the parts of the UI that read "Success!" and displayed your score, at the end of a level, were mirrored. The UI is now back to normal.

Changed files in this update

Puzzledorf Content Depot 1580561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link