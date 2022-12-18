Fixed a bug in Mirror Mode with the UI. At the end of a level, the parts of the UI that read "Success!" and displayed your score, at the end of a level, were mirrored. The UI is now back to normal.
Puzzledorf update for 18 December 2022
v2.7.5.3 Fixed "Success Mirror Bug".
Patchnotes via Steam Community
