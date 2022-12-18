 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 18 December 2022

v1.0.1 patch notes

v1.0.1 patch notes · Build 10170501

  • add visual hit effect variations for all melee weapons
  • increase meter gain for various melee weapon delayed basic attacks
  • regain primary skill charges when using spring launcher
  • fix shards ranged weapon explosion interaction with enemy direction
  • fix melee weapon charge overlay positioning when moving at high speeds

