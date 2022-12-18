- add visual hit effect variations for all melee weapons
- increase meter gain for various melee weapon delayed basic attacks
- regain primary skill charges when using spring launcher
- fix shards ranged weapon explosion interaction with enemy direction
- fix melee weapon charge overlay positioning when moving at high speeds
Defect Process update for 18 December 2022
v1.0.1 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Defect Process Content Depot 1136731
- Loading history…
Defect Process Content - macOS Depot 1136732
- Loading history…
Defect Process Content - linux Depot 1136733
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update