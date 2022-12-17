 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peglin update for 17 December 2022

v0.8.14 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10170457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Powder Collector is no longer able to clobber refresh pegs.
  • Navigation now waits until coins are finished collecting before progressing.
  • Fixed issue with Icircle occasionally unable to fire.
  • Fixed kerning issue with the Cruciball and Floor displays

Changed files in this update

Peglin OSX Beta Depot 1296611
  • Loading history…
Peglin Windows Beta Depot 1296612
  • Loading history…
Peglin Live Win Depot Depot 1296613
  • Loading history…
Peglin Live OSX Depot Depot 1296614
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link