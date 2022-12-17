- Powder Collector is no longer able to clobber refresh pegs.
- Navigation now waits until coins are finished collecting before progressing.
- Fixed issue with Icircle occasionally unable to fire.
- Fixed kerning issue with the Cruciball and Floor displays
Peglin update for 17 December 2022
v0.8.14 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
