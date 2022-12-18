 Skip to content

Paleon update for 18 December 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Some buildings generate smoke
  • New building "Food Storage Hut", increases the shelf life of food stored in it

Bug fixes and other minor improvements

