Small update

Hello!
Thank you all for the support on Loving You Fully. I have published an update that fixes the typos that I was able to find within the game. :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
Thank you all for the support on Loving You Fully. I have published an update that fixes the typos that I was able to find within the game. :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update