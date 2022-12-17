- Fixed a bug where on some screen resolutions, the apply button was not showing. Pivot point for the apply button has been changed.
- Fixed a bug when the player is a ghost, could not be able to walk on stairs.
- Fixed a bug when the player dies with %100 fatigue debuffs and respawns, the debuffs would not go.
- Mob spawn timers for the Comona forest has been updated.
- Wall torch collider fixed for replace and destroy mode.
- When hunger reaches '0' while sleeping, sleeping will be distrupted.
- Rope now require 2 Yarns to craft.
- Bandage now require 2 Fabrics to craft.
- Bandages now heals overtime.(Was instantaneous)
- Tooltips for some items and skill are updated.
- Fatigue will now progress %20 slower.
- Cursor is now more visible.
Lodventure update for 17 December 2022
Hotfixes and Changes v0.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
