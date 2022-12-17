 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 17 December 2022

Hotfixes and Changes v0.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where on some screen resolutions, the apply button was not showing. Pivot point for the apply button has been changed.
  • Fixed a bug when the player is a ghost, could not be able to walk on stairs.
  • Fixed a bug when the player dies with %100 fatigue debuffs and respawns, the debuffs would not go.
  • Mob spawn timers for the Comona forest has been updated.
  • Wall torch collider fixed for replace and destroy mode.
  • When hunger reaches '0' while sleeping, sleeping will be distrupted.
  • Rope now require 2 Yarns to craft.
  • Bandage now require 2 Fabrics to craft.
  • Bandages now heals overtime.(Was instantaneous)
  • Tooltips for some items and skill are updated.
  • Fatigue will now progress %20 slower.
  • Cursor is now more visible.

