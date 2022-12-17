 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 17 December 2022

Update Notes 17th December

Share · View all patches · Build 10170170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Added linux version
  • Gunner and Medic classes are now unrestricted
  • Auto-balancing now happens every minute after someone join or left the team
  • Changed default vote percentage to 60
  • Fixed missing language strings in vote menu
  • Added ability to change map to vote menu

[Server]

  • Added linux server

[Client]

  • Fixed issues when people who installed workshop addons with VPKs in them could not join any server
  • Workshop menu fixes - item will be autodeleted if uploading gets stuck at some point
  • Fixed community made maps were not visible in play menu
  • Fixed fullscreen-related options were remained inactive in fullscreen mode

[Misc]

  • Removed left over icon from vote menu and scoreboard
  • Added fps limiter to video settings menu (vietnam_english.txt was updated)
  • Made sure that bot voting always enabled
  • Adjusted hud score counters to prevent clipping inside flag icons

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
