SpaceEngine update for 18 December 2022

Patch 0990.45.1940 (Bugfix)

Patch 0990.45.1940 (Bugfix) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch should fix several issues reported following the most recent major update.

Details:

    • OpenVR SDK and Oculus SDK have been updated to the latest versions
    • Fixed a crash when starting the game in OpenVR mode
    • Fixed behaviour of the Watermark command (default is now "Visible true")
    • Fixed bug with missed "loading screen" skybox in VR
    • Fixed issue with galaxy numbering shift if new galaxies were added to the catalog (again):
      User names database is updated to the new galaxy ID after loading some location in that galaxy

