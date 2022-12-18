Patch 0990.45.1940 (Bugfix)

This patch should fix several issues reported following the most recent major update.
Details:
-
- OpenVR SDK and Oculus SDK have been updated to the latest versions
-
- Fixed a crash when starting the game in OpenVR mode
-
- Fixed behaviour of the Watermark command (default is now "Visible true")
-
- Fixed bug with missed "loading screen" skybox in VR
-
- Fixed issue with galaxy numbering shift if new galaxies were added to the catalog (again):
User names database is updated to the new galaxy ID after loading some location in that galaxy
- Fixed issue with galaxy numbering shift if new galaxies were added to the catalog (again):
Changed files in this update