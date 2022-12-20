Step into the Light Update | v0.7.1

Happy Holidays, survivors,

A new update is here in the house, and just in time for Christmas. This update brings you a new present that should help you survive the horrors of the house.

New Items

The Breaker Box. Use this box to help scare away the monsters in the house.

Added analytics to help when deciding what needs to be improved and what needs to be reworked. The link to our privacy policy is Our Privacy Policy.

Patched a few bugs and made some general improvements.

That's all for us for now, but stay tuned. January is bringing something big to level 2, and you'll definitely get lost in all of the twists and turns.