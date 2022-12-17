 Skip to content

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 17 December 2022

0.3.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10169831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an input reset bug in the options menu
Fixed controller bug on item selection interface when no redraw was available

Changed files in this update

