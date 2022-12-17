TrackDayR Hofix 1.0.94.18

- improved whip return based on gyroscopic effect (also based on community feedbacks)
- new equilibrium algorithm for wheelies
- new wheel impact calculation system
- multyplayer spawn position
- fixed go to box
- starting camera fixing
