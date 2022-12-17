 Skip to content

TrackDayR update for 17 December 2022

TrackDayR Hofix 1.0.94.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. improved whip return based on gyroscopic effect (also based on community feedbacks)
  2. new equilibrium algorithm for wheelies
  3. new wheel impact calculation system
  4. multyplayer spawn position
  5. fixed go to box
  6. starting camera fixing

Changed files in this update

