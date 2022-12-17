 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 17 December 2022

HOTFIX: Fixed broken In-game Chat and Chat Rolls.

Build 10169629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX: BUILD ID: 10169629 Fixed broken In-game Chat and Chat Rolls. We've also had an increase in game crashes; we're investigating those.

