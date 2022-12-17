HOTFIX: BUILD ID: 10169629 Fixed broken In-game Chat and Chat Rolls. We've also had an increase in game crashes; we're investigating those.
TaleSpire update for 17 December 2022
HOTFIX: Fixed broken In-game Chat and Chat Rolls.
