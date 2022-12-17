 Skip to content

Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 17 December 2022

Alpha 0.3 Settings Menu

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major visual improvements to main menu

Added Settings Menu

  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Keybindings (no functionality yet - work in progress)

Added pause/play/speed up UI and functionality. Pause/Play with spacebar, +/- to adjust game speed

