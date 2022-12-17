 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 17 December 2022

2022-12-18 Content Update

  • New level 7-1 is uploaded.
  • New post-boss interaction, a cutscene, and an interludes section were added between 6-2 and 7-1.
  • Three new enemy types were added (including Reaper adjustment)
  • One-way-teleporter is installed in the training room.

