- Fixed issue where vehicle was still showing damage after repair.
- Fixed issue when repairing with a basic or good hammer vehicle durability would be higher than max.
- Increased the amount of damage vehicle receives from impacts.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 17 December 2022
Vehicle Damage Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update