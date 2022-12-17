 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 17 December 2022

Vehicle Damage Fix

  • Fixed issue where vehicle was still showing damage after repair.
  • Fixed issue when repairing with a basic or good hammer vehicle durability would be higher than max.
  • Increased the amount of damage vehicle receives from impacts.

