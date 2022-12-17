 Skip to content

Shapik: The Moon Quest update for 17 December 2022

Added support for MacOS Monterey and Ventura

你好, Olá, Hallo, Bonjour, Hello!

We are happy to announce support for MacOS Monterey and Ventura

Thank you so much for playing Shapik: The Moon Quest.

