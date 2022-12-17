 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deltazone update for 17 December 2022

Update 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10169174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Mouse sensitivity not getting set when player spawns.
Changed up the Hosting UI.

From this:

to this:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2127311
  • Loading history…
Depot 2127312
  • Loading history…
Depot 2127313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link