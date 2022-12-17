Dota 2 update for 17 December 2022
ClientVersion 5576
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Items
- Vambrace Recipe: Removed attribute
is obsoletewith value of
1
