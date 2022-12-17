 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 17 December 2022

Patch 26

Patch 26

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character Customization Options (4/5) (5th set is duplicate of 4th, until I get the art)
  • New Weapon: Lightning dagger with skill Lightning Step.
  • New Feature: Added Randomise button to the character creator.
  • Balance: Earth Sword skill mana cost reduced from 20 to 15.
  • Balance: Difficulty increase of damage and speed now is exponentially decaying. Enemy Speed is now capped at 200%, and fungi reward is capped at 100. Damage increase is uncapped.
  • Bug Fix: If player is stun shield and got hit, now it is pushed away correctly.
  • Bug Fix: If holding "A" button with controller on upgrade menu, it adds the fungi just like with mouse and keyboard controls.
  • Improvement: Added ability to select from exisiting difficulties. Already completed difficulties give substentially less rewards.
  • Improvement: When selecting a map now showing difficultyies enemy damage and enemy speed.
  • Improvement: Moved weapon positions in hand slightly.
  • Improvement: Added new hands mask, they work really well if you are not wearing gloves. The gloves won't look correct until new hand armor is drawn.
  • Improvement: Defender blessing wording slightly changed and formatted.
  • Improvement: Berserk blessing particle on player and enemy is less visable.
  • Improvement: Added purple light to void pursuit skill.
  • Improvement: Added light to the lightning strikes skill/blessing.

