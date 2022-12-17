 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 17 December 2022

Patch 0.16

Patch 0.16

Build 10168998

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • adjusted turn start sound
  • added action end button sound
  • water no longer moves in game when quality is set to medium
  • chest owned counters turn orange when chests are available
  • new items go to inventory when selected in chest

