- adjusted turn start sound
- added action end button sound
- water no longer moves in game when quality is set to medium
- chest owned counters turn orange when chests are available
- new items go to inventory when selected in chest
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 17 December 2022
Patch 0.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update