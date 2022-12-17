 Skip to content

The Hidden Room Playtest update for 17 December 2022

The Hidden Room V2.1 Phase 2 now available

Hey there!

Phase 2 has been released. You can read more info here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1772320/discussions/0/6670425060416482946/

Thank you!

