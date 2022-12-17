 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 17 December 2022

Version 0.205c patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10168813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed propellers being broken.
Fixed flex swivels and free swivels not locking.
Fixed not being able to use Toggle mode for locking on most parts that should have had it.

Changed files in this update

Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
