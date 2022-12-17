Fixed propellers being broken.
Fixed flex swivels and free swivels not locking.
Fixed not being able to use Toggle mode for locking on most parts that should have had it.
Instruments of Destruction update for 17 December 2022
Version 0.205c patch notes
