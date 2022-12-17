Hotfix - december 17

Fixes
- No longer possible to open the inventory when on the loading screen;
- Antik [spoiler]LASERs puzzles, no longer possible to pass bewteen vertical LASERs[/spoiler];
- Antik [spoiler]fight, no longer possible to sneak behind blocking LASERs[/spoiler].
Other changes
- We readjusted the brightness of the flashlight;
- Correction of notation: <char> is now replaced by <str>;
- Princeps area: [spoiler]Fixed game randomization for ventilation puzzle valves[/spoiler];
- Correction of typos;
- Correction of geometry clipping issues.
Changed files in this update