Bonding Ambivalence update for 17 December 2022

Hotfix - december 17

Fixes

  • No longer possible to open the inventory when on the loading screen;
  • Antik [spoiler]LASERs puzzles, no longer possible to pass bewteen vertical LASERs[/spoiler];
  • Antik [spoiler]fight, no longer possible to sneak behind blocking LASERs[/spoiler].

Other changes

  • We readjusted the brightness of the flashlight;
  • Correction of notation: <char> is now replaced by <str>;
  • Princeps area: [spoiler]Fixed game randomization for ventilation puzzle valves[/spoiler];
  • Correction of typos;
  • Correction of geometry clipping issues.

