There was a small issue with the text in Gruda Sandweller's and Jerediah "Red" Horowitz's character profiles. The description has now been fixed.
Schwarzerblitz update for 17 December 2022
Small bug fix [DLC]: Text in Red's and Gruda's profiles was fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update