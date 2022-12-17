 Skip to content

Schwarzerblitz update for 17 December 2022

Small bug fix [DLC]: Text in Red's and Gruda's profiles was fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a small issue with the text in Gruda Sandweller's and Jerediah "Red" Horowitz's character profiles. The description has now been fixed.

