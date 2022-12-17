《汉字大冒险》现已正式发行！

很高兴通知大家，《汉字大冒险》现已结束抢先体验！
在正式版本中，增加了比抢先版本多一倍的关卡内容，包括新的机制，新的隐藏内容以及新的成就。等待着大家体验！
由于数据兼容和体验问题，正式版会清掉之前的存档。
在游戏的过程中，如果遇到BUG，请反馈到qq群：928513547， 谢谢！
