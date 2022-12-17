- fixed flying Trinidad
- fixed host not getting captains if all ships get captain option enabled
- fixed hud not refreshing on turn end if a ship is selected
- fixed negative values allowed in room settings
- changed turn start sound
- added turn end sound
- added input navigation with [Tab] and confirmation with [Enter] in menu
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 17 December 2022
Patch 0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
