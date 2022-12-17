 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 17 December 2022

Patch 0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed flying Trinidad
  • fixed host not getting captains if all ships get captain option enabled
  • fixed hud not refreshing on turn end if a ship is selected
  • fixed negative values allowed in room settings
  • changed turn start sound
  • added turn end sound
  • added input navigation with [Tab] and confirmation with [Enter] in menu

