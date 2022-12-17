- [New Artifact] Warrior New Artifact: At the end of the round, thorns +1
- [New Artifact] New Warrior Artifact: When the thorns are triggered, the self gains 3 points of armor
- [New Artifact] New Artifact for Warrior: Deal 3 points of damage to all enemy units when counterattacking
- [New Artifact] Newly added artifacts for warriors, Indian oil, plus 50 HP limit, and restore all HP
- [New Artifact] New universal artifact, get 50 gold coins when the battle is won
- [New Artifact] New universal artifact, the number of cards drawn in the first round +2
- [New card] Warrior's new skill card, remove all worn equipment, and put a move into the hand
- [Artifact Adjustment] Change bloodthirsty energy container to rebellious energy container: cost cap +1, at the beginning of the battle, add 10 points of armor to all enemy units
- [Artifact Adjustment] Xia Sangju becomes a universal artifact, restores full blood, and adds 10 HP limit
- [Function Optimization] Add a second confirmation box to delete data with one key
- [BUG Repair] Repair the special effect BUG of meteorite technique
- [BUG Fix] After the Frostbolt synthesizes the gold card, the value of preventing self-breaking ice is also doubled by 3 times, causing other subsequent attacks to be unable to break the ice
- [BUG Fix] There is also a bug that the map of the third level is not initialized after the second chapter is cleared
- [BUG Fix] The element strength obtained after the BOSS round is not effective
- [BUG Fix] Fix the magic casting action of the mage
- [Visualization optimization] Add text display to ICON of illustrated book
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 17 December 2022
V0.8.35 version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
