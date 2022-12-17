 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 17 December 2022

Small Patch 0.5.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
  • Fixed one of the plots from town level 2 not enabling
  • Fixed grass not clearing on Plot 1 in the town
  • Fixed collision at un-built fisherman dock
  • Fixed rolling attack issues with the dozer enemy
  • Fixed partial memory leak & improved performance for long play sessions
~ New additions and small changes this patch:
  • Added new plot of land to level 3 town
  • Added Lightstone lamp for sale at builder and removed bugged version from the ocean building
  • Improved decoration snapping
  • Optimizations and improvements to fading of buildings
  • Slightly lowered titanium sword attack speed

