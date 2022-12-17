Small Patch 0.5.01

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed one of the plots from town level 2 not enabling
- Fixed grass not clearing on Plot 1 in the town
- Fixed collision at un-built fisherman dock
- Fixed rolling attack issues with the dozer enemy
- Fixed partial memory leak & improved performance for long play sessions
~ New additions and small changes this patch:
- Added new plot of land to level 3 town
- Added Lightstone lamp for sale at builder and removed bugged version from the ocean building
- Improved decoration snapping
- Optimizations and improvements to fading of buildings
- Slightly lowered titanium sword attack speed
