Terra Randoma update for 17 December 2022

Version 0.79.15

Version 0.79.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a small bug fix update.

  • Aquathril items were not shown at the avatar when equipt.
  • Corrected zero arrows in the wooden chests.
  • Mouse over icon for ranged attack was sometimes showing wrong icon after using poison arrow.

Changed files in this update

Terra Randoma Content Depot 1120401
