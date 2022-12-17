Version 0.79.15

Here is a small bug fix update.
- Aquathril items were not shown at the avatar when equipt.
- Corrected zero arrows in the wooden chests.
- Mouse over icon for ranged attack was sometimes showing wrong icon after using poison arrow.
